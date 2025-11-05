Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals increased to 16 teams

CAIRO :The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is to be increased from 12 to 16 teams at the next tournament in March, the Confederation of African Football has decided.

There were to be 12 teams at next year’s finals in Morocco from March 17-April 3 but CAF’s executive committee have increased the number by four.

It means that Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Mali will be added to the teams that secured qualification last week.

The four sides were among the teams beaten in the last preliminary knockout round but have now been included as the best four losers on the basis of their FIFA rankings, CAF said.

Holders Nigeria, former champions South Africa and Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia qualified last week.

Morocco participate as hosts. This is the third Women’s Cup of Nations that they are hosting but it has added importance as it serves as the African qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with the top four finishers heading to Brazil.

Morocco are also hosting the men’s Cup of Nations finals from December 22 to January 18. It is made up of 24 teams.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)