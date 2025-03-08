High intensity, grit: How women’s football is growing more popular in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Lionesses head coach Karim Bencherifa has a busy year ahead.

The Moroccan, who took over as head coach of the Singapore women’s national football team on a two-year contract late last year, has high hopes for his players.

The team will travel to Indonesia to play in the ASEAN Women’s Championships – officially known as the MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 – before heading to Bangkok for the 2025 Southeast Asia Games.

“For the past two years, we’ve been working with a group of young footballers. I can see a lot of passion, a lot of dedication despite the challenges,” Bencherifa told CNA.

He added he admires their commitment as most players have to juggle the game with full-time work or studies.

In recent years, this commitment has led to a surge of popularity for the sport in Singapore.

Total attendance at Women’s Premier League (WPL) games rose from 4,098 in 2022 to 5,721 the following year, according to data from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

A FATHER’S LOVE

Most of the national team players, including captain Rosnani Asman, compete in the WPL – Rosnani herself also wears the skipper’s armband for WPL team Albirex Niigata.