Women's Tour of Britain to finish in Glasgow
Cycling - Tour of Britain - Stage 4 - Leigh - National Cycling Centre, Leigh, Britain - June 9, 2024 Overall race leader Team SD-Worx - Protime's Lotte Kopecky in action with Liv AlUla Jayco's Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Team SD-Worx - Protime's Christine Majerus before the end of the final stage REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

16 Apr 2025 11:11PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2025 11:34PM)
LONDON :Glasgow will host the final stage of the women's Tour of Britain in June as the race heads for Scotland for the first time, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 25th edition of the race will feature four stages, the first two in the Yorkshire Moors national park before a third taking place in the Scottish borders.

The UCI Women's WorldTour race will conclude in Glasgow on June 8.

"We are delighted to be bringing some of the world's best teams and riders to our communities this June as a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and to showcase the very best of their character and terrain on what will be four challenging stages," Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, said.

"The Scottish Borders roads make for great racing, while being finishing the race overall in the heart of a major city like Glasgow will be a great way to round out this year's Tour."

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won last year's race that began in north Wales and ended in Manchester.

Source: Reuters
