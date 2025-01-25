Woods-hosted PGA Tour event moved to San Diego due to LA wildfires

The PGA Tour event that Tiger Woods was scheduled to host in Southern California next month, until the Los Angeles wildfires forced its relocation, will be held in San Diego at Torrey Pines Golf Course, the U.S.-based circuit said on Friday.

This year's edition of The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour Signature Event that has a $20 million purse and benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, will include a number of Los Angeles-related relief initiatives.

The PGA Tour, which last week said the tournament would be held at an alternate location this year, said The Genesis Invitational is expected to return to its typical home of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades next year.