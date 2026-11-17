Nov 17 : Tiger Woods will make his long-awaited return to competitive golf at next month's Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Woods, who serves as host of the 20-player event, has not ​competed in a world-ranking tournament since the ⁠2024 British Open due to a combination ​of injuries, surgeries and legal complications.

The 15-times major champion, who accepted ​a five-year suspension of his driver's licence in September after reaching a deal with prosecutors in his impaired-driving case, joins the Hero World Challenge field as one of three exemptions along with Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.