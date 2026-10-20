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Woods not part of in initial Hero World Challenge field
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Woods not part of in initial Hero World Challenge field

Woods not part of in initial Hero World Challenge field

Feb 17, 2026; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Genesis Invitational tournament host Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images/ File Photo

20 Oct 2026 01:08AM
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Oct 19 : Tournament host Tiger Woods was not listed in the initial player field released on Monday for the December 3 to 6 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, but could still be added as one of the three exemption spots.

The 15-times major champion has not competed in an official event since the 2024 British Open due to a combination of injuries, surgeries and legal complications. Woods accepted a five-year suspension of his driver's license last month after reaching a deal with prosecutors in his impaired-driving case.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are among the 17 players who have officially committed to the Hero World Challenge's 20-man field. Scheffler, who won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, and Matsuyama are both looking to become the first three-time winner at Albany.

In total, seven of the top 10 players in the world are among those in the field, a group that in addition to Scheffler includes Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns and Xander Schauffele.

The rest of the field will be announced at a later date.

Source: Reuters
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