Woods will not play in his Hero World Challenge event

Tournament host Tiger Woods will not compete in the December 4-7 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, according to the final player field released on Wednesday.

When the initial field was announced three weeks ago, there was hope Woods would be added later as one of three exemption spots but he has since undergone lumbar disc replacement surgery and his return date is unknown.

The 15-times major champion has not competed since he missed the British Open cut in July 2024 and also had surgery in March to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

According to organisers of the Hero World Challenge, a charity event that benefits Woods' foundation, the final three players who will round out the 20-player field are Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel and Akshay Bhatia.

Twice defending champion Scottie Scheffler and 2016 winner Hideki Matsuyama of Japan were previously announced as being among those who had officially committed to the event.