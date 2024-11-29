Work underway on temporary venue in Kallang for 2025 World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE: Work on the temporary facility in Kallang for the 2025 World Aquatics Championship has begun, with organisers targeting for it to be ready by the end of May next year.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Nov 29) as the first tranche of sponsorships for the event was announced, organising committee co-chairperson Mark Chay revealed that works have already started.

"We're preparing the ground, the foundations for us to actually build (the facility)," he added.

The multi-discipline World Aquatics Championships will be held in Singapore from Jul 11 to Aug 3 next year, after being relocated from its original Russian venue in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The plan is for the facility to host the Southeast Asia Age Group Swimming Championships as a test event in mid-June, said Mr Chay.

"We ... hope to inspire future generations of Southeast Asian swimmers and aquatics champions to be able to use the facility and when they are back home, say that they swam in the same venue as this person who broke a world record," he added.

"It's not only just important for Singapore but the whole Southeast Asian community as well."

The temporary venue will house a competition pool, a warm-up pool, spectator seats and dedicated areas for community events. It will have a seating capacity of about 4,800.