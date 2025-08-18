World champions Chelsea brought down to earth by Palace

LONDON :A huge banner hailing the "Champions of the World" was unfurled in The Shed end of the Stamford Bridge stadium before Chelsea's return to domestic action on Sunday hot on the heels of the club's success at the Club World Cup last month.

But by the end of the 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace, Chelsea fans had no doubts about the differences between playing in a summer tournament and the rigours of the Premier League, even with the addition of yet more high-profile signings.

Chelsea were fortunate not to have gone behind in the 13th minute when Eberechi Eze hammered home a free-kick for the visitors, only for his effort to be overruled on a technicality due to the position of a teammate in the defensive wall.

The Blues' Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens failed to have much impact on their league debuts and it was stand-in 19-year-old defender Josh Acheampong - selected to play in the centre of the back line - who caught the eye.

After the excitement generated by Chelsea's 3-0 drubbing of European champions Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final on July 13, and pre-season wins over Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, Sunday's stalemate was frustrating for the home fans.

Their chorus of "We've won it all" faded as Chelsea struggled to pierce Palace's defensive lines and there was an air of resignation as the final whistle approached.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca can take some positives from the performance of his young side against last season's FA Cup winners, including the impact of Brazilian winger Estevao who injected urgency and pace after he came on in the 54th minute.

The 18-year-old had a great chance to win the game in the dying minutes when he was found by a cross from Marc Cucurella but he fired over the bar.

Maresca praised Estevao for showing personality and said: "He will be a very important player for this club."

The Italian manager played down suggestions Chelsea's preparations for the new season were too short due to the club competing in the United States until mid-July.

"I don't think so because until the end we competed, we tried to win the game," he told reporters.

Palace coach Oliver Glasner was peppered with questions about the future of England midfielder Eze who is reported to a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs.

"It’s the club’s decision and we will see what happens," the Austrian said.

(Writing by William Schomberg)