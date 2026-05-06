Malaysia's RTM, Unifi TV to broadcast World Cup: Reports
The Malaysian government allocated RM24 million to secure broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.
SINGAPORE: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Unifi TV will broadcast the upcoming 2026 World Cup in Malaysia, Malaysian media reported on Wednesday (May 6).
Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Unifi TV will broadcast all 104 matches at the tournament, while RTM, the country's national broadcaster, will air the majority of the matches live or delayed, according to the reports.
Mr Fahmi said that the Malaysian government allocated RM24 million (US$6.7 million) to secure broadcasting rights for the tournament, and that several broadcast sponsors had been identified and were being finalised.
"The government is committed to ensuring all Malaysians can enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an inclusive, legitimate and comprehensive manner," The New Straits Times quoted him as saying at a weekly media briefing.
"To achieve this, the government has decided to collaborate with the private sector to ensure high-quality broadcasting and wide reach."
Mr Fahmi said that public screenings of matches would also be organised to boost fan engagement.
The minister also urged all relevant parties to comply with anti-piracy regulations for content related to the tournament.
"All parties are urged to act responsibly, and enforcement actions will continue to be strengthened against any violations," he said.
On Wednesday, The Edge Malaysia also reported that pay-TV operator Astro was not able to secure local rights to the tournament.
Astro had been the Malaysian "home" of the tournament for the last 20 years, it said.
The broadcaster said it had made a "fair and competitive bid" for the broadcasting rights, but it was not accepted by football's governing body FIFA, The Edge Malaysia reported.
Astro added that rising costs, piracy and a lack of commercial value due to match timings and a short runway ahead of the tournament had contributed to its bid being unsuccessful.
The Edge Malaysia said that Astro is now in talks with RTM and Unifi TV to "explore opportunities" to carry tournament matches on its platforms.
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will take place from Jun 11 to Jul 19.
It will be the first World Cup to feature 48 participating teams, including defending champions Argentina, and will have 40 more matches than the previous edition of the tournament.