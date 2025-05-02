World Rugby announces overhaul of sevens structure

World Rugby will introduce a new sevens structure in 2026 which will have a three-division regular season and an increased number of events in a bid to make it cost-effective and more competitive, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The updated model will expand the calendar from 10 to 13 tournaments starting next year, with the primary aim of the overhaul being to boost rugby sevens' global reach ahead of the LA 2028 Olympics.

The season will conclude with three high-profile World Championship Series events, each featuring 12 men's and women's teams, to crown the annual world champions.

Rugby sevens was played at the Olympics for the first time at the 2016 Rio Games, with both men's and women's contests.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said that 10 million pounds ($13.28 million) will be invested annually to grow the game, with a large proportion allocated to team participation fees.

"While change can be difficult, this is an evolution that ultimately secures the sustainable advancement of a sport that has proven to be a hit at the Olympic Games, showcasing some of the most gifted athletes on the planet," he said.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)