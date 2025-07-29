World Rugby back match officials over Lions clear-out decision

SYDNEY :World Rugby chief Alan Gilpin has backed the match officials involved in last weekend's second test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions and said it was disappointing the governing body's commitment to player welfare had been questioned.

The Lions won the test and clinched the series with a try from Hugo Keenan in the final seconds but the Wallabies were upset about a ruling from referee Andrea Piardi over a clear-out at a ruck immediately beforehand.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt said the decision not to penalise Lions flanker Jac Morgan for high contact was an error and Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said he would be seeking "accountability" from World Rugby over it.

"Given the nature of the commentary surrounding last weekend, we just want to express our support for the team of match officials involved," Gilpin told reporters at the launch of the ticketing programme for the 2027 World Cup on Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"There is no other position on the field that is under the scrutiny that our match officials are under, and yet they do an incredible job under that incredible pressure in a very live environment.

"I think it's disappointing when the reaction is one of this means player welfare is not taken seriously, because I think we've worked really, really hard on that narrative. Everyone knows we're putting player welfare in its broadest sense at the top of the agenda."

A fuming Schmidt said at his post-match press conference that the decision called into question the commitment to player safety, but Gilpin said the New Zealander was unlikely to face disciplinary charges.

"The Wallabies had a chance to win an amazing test match," he added. "We understand the emotion involved in that. I think Joe's comments have continued to respect the fact that the match officials have got a tough job to do.

"He might disagree with the decisions that were made, but I don't think he's called the integrity of our match officials into question."

Gilpin said World Rugby were undertaking their normal review of the refereeing decisions made in the match after consultation with Wallabies and Lions management, but the results would not be made public.

"We do share with Joe and the coaching team why the match officials made that decision," he said.

"Joe's got a view about what was wrong with that decision and there'll be a debate so that Joe and his players can go into the next test understanding how that game's going to be officiated."

Gilpin said the nature of rugby meant it was inevitable that there would be disagreements over decisions but he called for such debates to be carried out respectfully.

"We all know that the breakdown is such a complex area to officiate, so they've gone through their process," he said.

"When the onfield decision is try, and it's referred to the TMO (Television Match Official), then there needs to be something really clear and obvious to change that. And they didn't feel there was."

The third and final test in the series takes place at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Saturday.