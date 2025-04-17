Wounded Real look for domestic success with European dream in tatters

As Real Madrid lick their wounds following a humbling Champions League quarter-final exit, coach Carlo Ancelotti must rally his troops as they look to reel in LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Reigning European champions Real were crushed 5-1 on aggregate by Arsenal without really offering a threat over two legs, a major cause for concern as Real trail Barcelona by four points in LaLiga.

What will worry Ancelotti more is that his side have won one of their last five matches in all competitions - a 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Alaves last weekend.

Kylian Mbappe, Real's top scorer this season with 33 goals in all competitions, saw red in that game and the Frenchman will be suspended for Sunday's home match against Athletic Bilbao, who are fourth in the standings.

Real must hope that Barcelona drop points against Celta Vigo the day before or they will be staring at a seven-point deficit to the leaders before they face Athletic, a team that have lost just once in their last 22 league games and beat them 2-1 in December.

Little wonder then that Ancelotti's job hangs by a thread ahead of the Copa del Rey final later this month - a Clasico against Barcelona.

"It could be this year, next year when my contract runs out (in June 2026)... There's no problem about it," Ancelotti said when asked about his future as Real's manager.

"But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. It could be tomorrow, in one year, or in 10 years, but I will be grateful to this club. And that's it, full stop.

"We have done very well in the last seasons but this year we have had to suffer. Things haven't gone as expected, but in sport it happens because there are no unbeatable teams."

BARCA CHASING TREBLE

Barcelona were also down in the dumps on Tuesday after losing for the first time in 2025 in a 3-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund and it was up to coach Hansi Flick to offer his players some perspective.

Having thrashed last year's finalists 4-0 in the first leg, Barca qualified for the semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate win and will play Inter Milan in the last four.

"The team has a lot of merit. There is still a long way to go and we are not at the end," he said.

"In the dressing room there was no euphoria either. I reminded them that we are in the semi-finals. Then it changed a little and they were happier."

Barcelona will be looking to exact some measure of revenge when they host Celta Vigo after the reverse fixture ended 2-2. Barca were up 2-0 before Marc Casado was sent off and the 10 men conceded two late goals to draw 2-2.

And unlike Real, Barcelona are still in the hunt for a treble in Flick's first season.

"I am really satisfied with the team and the performances this season," he added.

"We're still in three competitions. We're in the Champions League semi-final. This is a huge success and we can be happy for that."

ATLETICO ON THE CHARGE

Third-placed Atletico Madrid can go level on points with rivals Real when they travel to Las Palmas on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's Atletico have rebounded after a poor run in March to win two LaLiga games on the trot.

Meanwhile, Simeone's son Giuliano has become a key cog in the side and earned his place in the starting lineup with five goals and seven assists this season.

"Honestly, I didn't expect him to perform like this," Diego Simeone said.

"I did think he could help us. That's why I thought about having him as another player in the squad, but he's having a very good season and I hope he can sustain it."