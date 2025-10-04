Logo
Wrexham and Birmingham share spoils in Hollywood derby
Soccer Football - Championship - Wrexham v Birmingham City - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Britain - October 3, 2025 Birmingham City's James Beadle in action Action Images/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Championship - Wrexham v Birmingham City - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Britain - October 3, 2025 Birmingham City's Demarai Gray in action with Wrexham's George Dobson Action Images/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Championship - Wrexham v Birmingham City - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Britain - October 3, 2025 Wrexham's Callum Doyle applauds fans after the match Action Images/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Championship - Wrexham v Birmingham City - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Britain - October 3, 2025 Birmingham City's Demarai Gray shoots at goal Action Images/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Championship - Wrexham v Birmingham City - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Britain - October 3, 2025 Birmingham City's Demarai Gray shoots at goal Action Images/Craig Brough
04 Oct 2025 06:09AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2025 06:16AM)
WREXHAM :Wrexham and Birmingham City had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw as the so-called Hollywood derby failed to deliver a blockbuster clash in north Wales on Friday.

Wrexham, who have enjoyed a stunning rise from minor league soccer to England's second tier under showbiz owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, took the lead early on through George Dobson on a wild night.

But Birmingham, for whom NFL quarterback great Tom Brady is a minority stakeholder, recovered to earn a point thanks to a Patrick Roberts' effort seconds after the interval.

Birmingham's American co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner braved the elements to watch the game with the away fans but he did not get to celebrate a winner.

The draw left Wrexham 14th and Birmingham 11th.

Wrexham, who like Birmingham gained automatic promotion from League One last season, are still without a win in five home league games in the Championship.

Source: Reuters
