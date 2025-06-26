Logo
Wrexham to face Southampton in their first second-tier game for 43 years
Wrexham to face Southampton in their first second-tier game for 43 years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - League One - Wrexham v Charlton Athletic - SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Britain - April 26, 2025 Actors and Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the trophy after being promoted to the Championship Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

26 Jun 2025 09:26PM
Wrexham's quest to reach the Premier League next year will begin with an away trip to Southampton on August 9 after the English Football League fixtures were released on Thursday.

The North Wales club, co-owned by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood A-lister American Rob McElhenney, will play their first English second-tier game for 43 years.

Reynolds said it had felt like an "impossible dream" to get the club to the Premier League, but after three successive promotions they are now just one league away.

Wrexham's popularity has sky-rocketed on both sides of the Atlantic due to the North American owners and the smash hit "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary.

Their first home match will be against West Bromwich Albion.

Source: Reuters
