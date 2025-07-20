WTA roundup: Lois Boisson makes first final in Hamburg

No. 5 seed Lois Boisson of France and No. 7 Anna Bondar of Hungary will both play in their first WTA Tour final on Sunday in the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open in Germany.

Boisson eliminated No. 2 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-1, 7-6 (5) in Saturday's semifinals. She converted three of five break chances and found success with her second serve, winning 70 per cent of the points (16 of 23).

Bondar rallied for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. Bondar converted five of six break points and took advantage of six double faults by Juvan.

Unicredit Iasi Open

No. 6 seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland advanced to her first WTA Tour final since 2021 and will take on No. 7 seed and home hopeful Irina-Camelia Begu on Sunday in Romania.

Teichmann knocked out Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals, overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the first set by winning nine of the next 10 games. Teichmann also saved four of six break points.

Begu ousted fellow Romanian and No. 2 seed Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-4. Begu saved nine of 11 break points and finally put away Cristian on her fifth match point.

-Field Level Media