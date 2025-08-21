WWE or Hollywood? Maher considering next move after Rugby World Cup

MANCHESTER, England :U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher said she is contemplating an offer to participate in WWE wrestling as a stepping stone to Hollywood after the Women's Rugby World Cup that kicks off on Friday in England.

"I've been approached before by the WWE," she told the BBC, joking that her ring name would be 'Maher-vellous'. "I should think about it, there is great money in it."

Maher is the world's most followed rugby player with nearly nine million followers across Instagram and TikTok. She was also a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars", posed for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue and was named best breakthrough athlete at this year's Espys, ESPN's annual award show.

"I would love to get into the acting space and the scripted space. I think a Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, John Cena progression - I would love to do that," Maher said.

"It would be exciting to see my body type on the screen. I'll start off small - probably like a hot assassin or something, let's not get too crazy. I'm not going to be in a rom-com just yet.

"We'll see. The world is open, but I do see myself coming back to rugby."

The United States play favourites England to open the World Cup on Friday at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.