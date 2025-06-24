Wydad coach and team doctor involved in a traffic accident

Wydad Casablanca coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem and the team's doctor were involved in a traffic accident in the United States, where the team is participating in the Club World Cup, but have no serious injuries, the Moroccan club said on Monday.

"We would like to inform our fans that a traffic accident occurred this morning in which coach Amine Benhachem was involved in addition to team doctor Dr. Abdelrazak Hefti," Wydad, who are already eliminated from the tournament, said on X.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, and all those involved are in good health and are receiving the necessary care," the club added.

Wydad, who lost to Manchester City and Juventus, face Al-Ain in the final match of the group stage. Both teams have no points from two matches.