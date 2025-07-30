Xhaka joins Sunderland from Leverkusen on three-year deal

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka has joined Sunderland on a three-year contract, returning to the Premier League two years after he left Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, the English club said on Wednesday.

Xhaka, 32, spent seven years at Arsenal before joining Leverkusen, where he won the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League final in his debut season. No fee was disclosed for the transfer but English media reports said Sunderland signed Xhaka for 17.3 million pounds ($23.14 million).

The move to the newly-promoted Premier League club comes a week after Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag said Xhaka was too important for the club to let go.

"I'm very proud to be here. When I spoke to the Club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have," Xhaka said in a statement.

Xhaka, who has made 225 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, won the FA Cup twice with the North London side.

Sunderland begin their league campaign with a home game against West Ham United on August 16.

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)