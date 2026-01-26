Yamal nets spectacular volley as Barcelona sink Oviedo to reclaim LaLiga lead

BARCELONA, Jan 25 : Barcelona capitalised on two defensive mistakes by bottom-of-the-table Real Oviedo to seal a 3-0 victory at a rain-drenched Camp Nou on Sunday, regaining top spot in LaLiga.

Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and an acrobatic Lamine Yamal strike powered the Catalans to 52 points, one ahead of Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid trail in third on 44.

Barca struggled to break the deadlock against a spirited Oviedo until they finally found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute, with Olmo striking home following a defensive lapse.

Five minutes later, Oviedo's struggles deepened, with defender David Costas under-hitting a back pass, which Raphinha intercepted before calmly chipping the onrushing keeper Aaron Escandell to double Barcelona's lead.

Yamal wrapped up Barca's win by scoring in the 73rd minute with a brilliant acrobatic volley from an Olmo cross.