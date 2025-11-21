Yamal, Raphinha fit as Barcelona return to Camp Nou

BARCELONA :Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who missed Spain's World Cup qualifiers this month with a groin injury, is fit ahead of the club's LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Saturday, manager Hansi Flick told reporters.

Yamal, sidelined three times with groin issues since September, is set for a comeback as Barca return to their home ground after two-and-a-half years, with the club reopening the partially renovated Camp Nou with a reduced capacity.

"He worked very hard these two weeks and I'm really happy (with) what I see," Flick said on Friday about the 18-year-old Yamal, who was released from Spain's squad on November 11.

Raphinha, out since September with a hamstring injury, is also set to be back, but fellow forward Marcus Rashford is a doubt for Saturday after coming down with a fever, Flick added.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Barcelona team are happy to return to the Camp Nou for the first time since May 2023, the German coach said.

The Catalans played their home matches over the last two seasons at the Olympic Stadium, where Flick led them to the league title in his debut campaign in 2024-25.

The squad held an open training session at the Camp Nou on November 7.

"I think we prefer to play in Camp Nou ... when we were at the training and I went up the stairs and reached the pitch it was an unbelievable feeling," Flick said.

"It can give us a really big push in the match because it's very close and the fans ... know exactly when the team needs this push."

Second-placed Barca are three points behind Real Madrid in the Spanish top-flight and stand 11th in the Champions League, where they visit Chelsea on Tuesday.

"Game-by-game, this is what we want to do. I know that it's a long, long way till the end of May ... we never have doubts about what we want to do, how we want to play and reach our goals," Flick said.

"Last season was the same ... we have to look into ourselves and we have to give our best performance in every match."