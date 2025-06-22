Logo
Sport

Yastremska reaches Nottingham final despite grass allergy
Yastremska reaches Nottingham final despite grass allergy

Tennis - Nottingham Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2025 Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her quarter final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

22 Jun 2025 02:03AM
NOTTINGHAM :Dayana Yastremska says she has an allergy to grass but became the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on the surface for 17 years after a 6-4 6-4 defeat of Poland's Magda Linette at the Nottingham Open on Saturday.

Yastremska will seek her first WTA title since 2019, when she faces American McCartney Kessler on Sunday.

"I really love playing on grass, even though I think I have a bit of an allergy to grass," she said.

"I'm very excited, and I was proud of myself. In general everything worked pretty well. I can't wait to play in the finals tomorrow. Finally I won't be playing at 11 am, which I've been doing all week, so I can sleep tomorrow a little bit more!"

Kessler, who only recorded her first career grass court win last week, beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-2.

Source: Reuters
