Yastremska reaches Nottingham final despite grass allergy

NOTTINGHAM :Dayana Yastremska says she has an allergy to grass but became the first Ukrainian player to reach a WTA Tour final on the surface for 17 years after a 6-4 6-4 defeat of Poland's Magda Linette at the Nottingham Open on Saturday.

Yastremska will seek her first WTA title since 2019, when she faces American McCartney Kessler on Sunday.

"I really love playing on grass, even though I think I have a bit of an allergy to grass," she said.

"I'm very excited, and I was proud of myself. In general everything worked pretty well. I can't wait to play in the finals tomorrow. Finally I won't be playing at 11 am, which I've been doing all week, so I can sleep tomorrow a little bit more!"

Kessler, who only recorded her first career grass court win last week, beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-2.