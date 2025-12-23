Zambia equalise late to share spoils with Mali

CASABLANCA, Dec ‌22 : Zambia’s Patson Daka scored with a spectacular diving header in stoppage time to see his side come from behind and force a 1-1 draw with Mali in their opening Group A clash at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Monday.

Mali looked in control for most of the encounter but paid the price for sitting back in the closing stages as Zambia staged a late recovery, with Daka leaping through the air to force home Mathews Banda’s curling cross two minutes into stoppage time ‌at the end of the game.

Lassine Sinayoko had taken advantage of sloppy defending ‌to give Mali a 62nd-minute lead after his strike partner El Bilal Toure had a first-half penalty saved.

The penalty had been awarded after a VAR check as defender Banda caught the heel of Dorgeles Nene as he attempted to clear the ball away from Mali’s dangerous winger. But Toure’s 42nd-minute spot kick was well saved by Zambia’s goalkeeper Willard Mwanza.

Nene caused Zambia’s defence no end of turmoil with his jinxing runs down the left flank, while Sinayoko and ‍El Toure also proved a difficult frontline duo to deal with and Mali looked as if they would cruise to an easy three-point haul.

Sinayoko might have had the first goal of the game after 15 minutes when he stole possession away from Zambia’s defence, but his shot was saved.

Penalty save hero Mwanza stood no chance with the Mali goal as first ​El Toure had an effort from a ‌corner blocked before Sinayoko picked up the rebound and tried a shot which was again blocked, only for the ball to fall onto his right foot and allow the Ligue 1 striker to ​blast it home from close range. The Zambia defence was surprisingly all at sea as the corner floated in.

ZAMBIA FIGHT BACK

Conceding ⁠the goal galvanised Zambia into a fightback and ‌they had several close chances before Daka’s dramatic equaliser as Mali sat back and sought to absorb the pressure.

Captain ​Fashion Sakala had an effort at the back post blocked with some 15 minutes left, and Dominic Chanda’s spectacular overhead effort soon after was plucked out of the air by Mali goalkeeper ‍Djigui Diarra.

Mali next meet hosts Morocco in Rabat on Friday while Zambia take on Comoros in Casablanca the same day.

Morocco ⁠are at the head of the standings after the host nation opened the tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Comoros ​in Rabat.

Later on Monday, Group B ‌action gets underway with Angola and South Africa meeting in Marrakech followed by Egypt against ‍Zimbabwe ​in Agadir.