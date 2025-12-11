Zimbabwe hit by double injury blow

HARARE, Dec 11 : Zimbabwe must do without the key pair of Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura for the Africa Cup of Nations after injury ruled both out for the tournament in Morocco.

They were omitted from a 28-man squad announced on Thursday by new coach Mario Marinica, who has only been in the job for a month.

Powerful utility player Munetsi suffered a calf injury after coming on for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Nottingham Forest earlier this month and is set to be out for several weeks.

English-born fullback Zemura suffered a thigh injury playing for Udinese in the 2-1 home loss to Genoa in Serie A on Monday.

Zimbabwe open their Nations Cup campaign against Egypt in Agadir on December 22 and then face Angola and South Africa in Group B.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Martin Mapisa (Moors World of Sport)

Defenders: Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Alec Mudimu (Flint Town United), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata)

Midfielders: Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jonah Fabisch (Erzgebirg Aue), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Prosper Padera (Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho), Andrew Rinomhota (Reading)

Strikers: Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen), Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree), Tadiwanashe Chakuchichi (Scottland), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Knowledge Musona (Scottland), Washington Navaya (TelOne), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)