Zubimendi close to Arsenal return, Hincapie still sidelined, says Arteta

Oct 16 : Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Martin Zubimendi could return for Sunday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, but Piero Hincapie is expected to remain sidelined after both players picked up injuries last week.

• The duo suffered ankle injuries during a training session following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Leeds United and were ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League victory over Lille

• “Piero (Hincapie) is evolving really well... I am sure it's not going to take long, but he will probably need another week or two," Arteta told reporters on Friday

• “Zubimendi looks much better... We have another session tomorrow, and after that we will assess whether he's available to play against Forest”

• Arsenal will also be without Christos Tzolis, who is recovering from a muscle injury sustained on international duty, and William Saliba, who remains sidelined with a back problem