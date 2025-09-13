Logo
Zubimendi's double propels Arsenal to 3-0 win over Forest
13 Sep 2025 09:37PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2025 10:07PM)
LONDON : Martin Zubimendi's double and Viktor Gyokeres's tap-in gave Arsenal a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, condemning Ange Postecoglou to defeat in his first game as Forest boss.

Spain midfielder Zubimendi's first Arsenal goal, a stunning volley in the 32nd minute, capped a dominant first half for the hosts, though captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured after falling heavily on his right shoulder.

Arsenal doubled their lead within a minute of the restart, Eberechi Eze capitalising on poor defending by substitute Nicolo Savona to lay it on a plate for Gyokeres to score his third of the season.

Forest barely threatened until Chris Wood nearly scored with a chest goalward from Dan Ndoye's cross, but was denied by a superb save from David Raya on his 100th Arsenal appearance.

The game was petering out when Zubimendi put it to bed in the 79th minute with a simple header from Leandro Trossard's cross, prompting gleeful chants from Arsenal's fans towards Postecoglou, former manager of their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners' victory briefly moves them to the top of the table, with nine points from four games, above champions Liverpool on goal difference having played a game more.

Forest's second defeat of the campaign leaves them with four points from four games.

Arsenal controlled the opening period and ought to have led inside seven minutes when a free kick into the box fell at the feet of Mikel Merino – who scored a hattrick for Spain against Turkey on Sunday – but he shot straight at Matz Sels.

Odegaard's shoulder injury, having been forced off with a similar issue against Leeds United last month, will concern Mikel Arteta but his side nonetheless outplayed Forest.

Zubimendi gave them a deserved lead with a sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box, which zipped through a crowd of bodies, clipped Murillo's forehead and past the unsighted Sels.

There had been speculation as to whether Postecoglou – sacked by Spurs in the off-season – would immediately have Forest playing his characteristic ultra-attacking football.

But the visitors looked toothless on their rare forays forward and never looked likely to get back into the contest after Gyokeres made it 2-0 in the 46th minute.

Arsenal fans told Postecoglou that "you're getting sacked in the morning" and, while that is obviously premature, he will need to improve Forest's performances quickly.

Source: Reuters
