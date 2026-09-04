Zverev grinds past Halys, Gauff keeps rolling at US Open

NEW YORK, Sept 3 : Alexander Zverev was dragged the distance for a second straight match at the U.S. Open but the top seed outlasted Quentin Halys on Thursday to reach the third round, while Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also battled through.

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime became another major casualty of the chaotic opening week at Flushing Meadows before French showman Gael Monfils made his final bow at the year's last Grand Slam event.

French Open champion Zverev narrowly avoided the trapdoor again, grinding out a 6-4 4-6 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 6-3 win over Halys to keep his bid for a second major title alive. Although the German's fitness held up, his form will be under the scanner.

"Physically, I feel fine," said Zverev, who has spent more than nine hours on court after the clash with Halys and another marathon against Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round.

"I'm proud, I think, to be physically quite strong. So, yeah, I hope at some point I'll start playing better tennis. It's also a skill to win ugly and when you're not playing great tennis ...

"I said it last year, New York has always been difficult for me. Just the conditions."

Auger-Aliassime, a semi-finalist last year, took the opening set but was then swept away 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-2 by Karen Khachanov after experiencing dizziness midway through the clash.

"After a set and a half, I just couldn't feel well and was dizzy and seeing spots and couldn't recover. I thought maybe it would pass, but it didn't," he said.

Osaka endured up-and-down form against Czech Katerina Siniakova but the perennial New York favourite prevailed 6-2 5-7 6-1 after harnessing the resolve she has had time to hone, on the court where she won her first major eight years ago.

"I just told myself that it's an honour to play on this court," Osaka told the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

MADISON KEYS BATTLES ON

The 28-year-old Japanese player's match was not the only nail-biter across the sprawling Flushing plaza, as American Keys mounted an epic comeback against Hungarian Anna Bondar to seal a 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) win and delight home fans.

The 2017 finalist fired a remarkable 34 forehand winners to get the job done and gave full credit to her adoring fans after forcing Bondar into an error at the net on match point.

"That was something, huh?" Keys, 31, told the crowd. "No stress though - we all knew I had it, right?"

Her compatriot Taylor Fritz had an easier time, swatting aside Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-0 6-1 6-1, while last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova's 6-3 3-6 6-1 defeat of Austrian Lilli Tagger added to the American joy.

Gauff overcame Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-4 7-6(5) on a sweltering evening that contrasted with the rain-hit opening few days to extend her bid for a second title.

In a tournament missing world number one Jannik Sinner due to injury, Italy's biggest hope was Flavio Cobolli. The fifth seed kept his country's flag flying with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Australian Tristan Schoolkate.

But it was the end of the road for fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti as the 13th seed was unable to find a way past another Australian in Dane Sweeny and fell 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.

Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur also suffered a shock exit as he lost 6-4 7-5 6-2 to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

IGA SWIATEK AND ALEX EALA MAKE PROGRESS

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a relatively drama-free 6-3 6-2 win over Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, a rare appearance on the Grandstand for the 2022 champion.

Organisers opted to schedule Alex Eala on Louis Armstrong Stadium and the wildly popular Filipina sealed a comprehensive 6-1 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova to finish up the action in the day session.

Up next for her is close friend Iva Jovic, who got past Francesca Jones 6-4 6-4.

Elsewhere, French Open winner Mirra Andreeva took out Eva Lys 6-0 6-2, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4 2-6 6-1 and Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina eased past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2 6-4.

Learner Tien brought the curtain down on Gael Monfils' Grand Slam career as the American youngster prevailed 6-3 6-4 6-3 in a clash of generations, before fans on the main showcourt rose to salute the French showman.

"It's been a long ride. I came here in 2003 as a junior and here I am in 2026, thank you very much," Monfils said.

"I felt all the love and I can tell you that you guys are my second-best crowd after Paris."