Cooling La Nina may return in coming months: UN

GENEVA: The cooling La Nina weather phenomenon may return between September and November, but even if it does, temperatures are nonetheless expected to be above average, the United Nations said on Tuesday (Sep 2).

La Nina is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that cools surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It brings changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.

Conditions oscillate between La Nina and its opposite El Nino, with neutral conditions in between.

Following a brief spell of weak La Nina conditions, neutral conditions have persisted since March, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said.

"There is a 55 per cent chance for sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific to cool to La Nina levels" in the September to November period, it said.

"For October-December 2025, the probability of La Nina conditions slightly increases to about 60 per cent," the UN weather and climate agency added in a quarterly update.