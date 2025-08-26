As Pakistan battles monsoon floods, experts fear extreme weather will worsen with climate change

Relentless monsoon downpours that have devastated parts of Pakistan for the past two months are expected to continue until mid-September, the nation’s meteorological office said.

Authorities have warned of two more rain spells in the next few weeks, before the monsoon retreats around Sep 15.

Since June, deadly monsoon rains and flash floods have killed about 800 people across the nation, displaced thousands and destroyed homes and crops.

Affected villages have blamed a lack of weather warnings from the government, as well as insufficient support in the aftermath.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Syed Faisal Saeed, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said there are communication gaps, especially in mountainous areas where internet coverage is poor.

He added that the department uses other channels to alert local authorities of weather events, but not all residents have the resources to evacuate or take safeguards.

“Sometimes, they don’t take (warnings) seriously … expecting a (high) chance they will survive. Sometimes, they don’t have many options to leave their homes,” he said on Tuesday (Aug 26).

Emergency services and excavation equipment have been unable to reach some areas due to landslides and debris, forcing villagers to claw through rubble by hand to find survivors.