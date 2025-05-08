COP30 Brazilian presidency calls for new global climate governance

BRASILIA: The Brazilian presidency of COP30, this year's climate summit, called for new global climate governance mechanisms to help nations implement their commitments to curb global warming, according to a letter it released on Thursday (May 8).

The summit, to be hosted in the Amazonian city of Belem in November, marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Accord, when signatories agreed to limit warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Though nations have so far committed to plans that would limit warming to around 2.6 degrees Celsius, many are struggling to get their proposals off the drawing board and to lower carbon emissions enough to stop the planet from heating to catastrophic levels.

According to the letter by the COP30 presidency, "the international community should investigate how climate cooperation could become better equipped to accelerate" implementation.

The proposal was first introduced by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last November, during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. At the time, Lula proposed creating a "United Nations climate change council" to help countries implement commitments they made to address climate change as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"There's no point in negotiating new commitments if we don't have an effective mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement," Lula said. "We need stronger climate governance."