Current climate pledges still fall way short on Paris goals, UN body says

SINGAPORE: National pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions still fall far short of what is needed to limit catastrophic global warming, the United Nations said on Monday (Oct 28) as countries prepare for the next round of climate change negotiations in November.

The "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs) already submitted by countries to the UN are enough to cut global emissions by 2.6 per cent from 2019 to 2030, up from 2 per cent last year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said in its annual assessment.

But they are far from sufficient to achieve the 43 per cent cut that scientists say is required to stay within reach of a Paris Agreement target to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, it warned.

As part of their Paris obligations, nations must deliver new and stronger NDCs before a deadline in February next year, and the report's findings should mark a "turning point", said Simon Stiell, UNFCCC secretary general.

"Current national climate plans fall miles short of what's needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country," he said.

"The last generation of NDCs set the signal for unstoppable change," said Stiell. "New NDCs next year must outline a clear path to make it happen."