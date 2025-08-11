Firefighters bring huge blaze in France under control

"EXTREMELY ANGRY"

For livestock farmers in Fontjoncouse, the fire has ravaged grazing land and wiped out much of their flocks, fuelling outrage among those who said they did not have time to evacuate their animals.



Emmanuelle Bernier said she was "extremely angry" when she returned to a devastating scene, finding the pen that had housed her herd of goats in ruins, with 17 animals - some close to giving birth - lost in the fire.



"I will definitely change jobs. This will change my whole life," she said.



Bernier's property now holds only a few geese and two sick goats after she entrusted her surviving sheep to a local winegrower, as the farm was too damaged for them to stay.



But as she surveyed the scorched landscape, Bernier voiced some hope for the future.



"There's still a little life left," she said.