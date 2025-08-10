UN plastic pollution treaty talks floundering

"LITTLE PROGRESS"

Countries have reconvened at the UN in Geneva after the failure of the supposedly fifth and final round of talks in Busan, South Korea in 2024.



After four days of talks, the draft text has ballooned from 22 to 35 pages - with the number of brackets in the text going up near fivefold to almost 1,500 as countries insert conflicting ideas.



Vayas Valdivieso said states had had two and a half years to make such proposals.



"Some articles still have unresolved issues and show little progress towards reaching a common understanding," he lamented.



Kuwait spoke up for the so-called Like-Minded Group -- a nebulous cluster of mostly oil-producing nations which rejects production limits and wants to focus on treating waste.



Kuwait said the scope of the treaty had not been given "an equal and fair chance for discussion".



"Let us agree on what we can agree ... consensus must be the basis of all our decisions."