Putin says more needs to be done to clean up Black Sea oil spill

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Jan 9) that more needed to be done to clean up an oil spill in the Black Sea, saying efforts so far appeared to have been insufficient to deal with the ecological disaster.

The oil leaked from two ageing tankers after they were hit by a storm on Dec 15 in the Kerch Strait. One sank and the other ran aground.

Approximately 2,400 metric tonnes of oil products spilled into the sea, Russian investigators said last week, in what Putin on Thursday called "one of the most serious environmental challenges we have faced in years".

When the disaster struck, state media reported that the stricken tankers, both more than 50-years old, were carrying some 9,200 metric tonnes of oil products in total.

Since the spill, thousands of emergency workers and volunteers have been working to clear tons of contaminated sand and earth on either side of the Kerch Strait. Environmental groups have reported deaths of dolphins, porpoises and sea birds.