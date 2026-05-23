Is comparing your career progress with your peers making you miserable?

Watching her peers buy million-dollar private properties, travel on business class and spend without a second thought has made Ms Shania Tsing, 27, question whether she's made the wrong moves since joining the workforce.

Ms Tsing, a senior account executive in events management, has found herself grappling with these thoughts more recently as her peers have been hitting certain life milestones like getting married and buying a home.



She's found herself feeling a little envious when seeing social media updates or hearing friends and relatives talk about lavish weddings and condo housewarmings.

Part of this insecurity she feels comes from a career change she made in 2025, which resulted in a pay reduction. After realising she was unhappy "chasing money" as a sales engineer, she decided to pursue a career in event planning.



While she's happy with her current job, comments from friends and relatives about where she should supposedly be in her career at this age intensify the pressure she sometimes already places on herself.

"It does affect me sometimes, when they question why I'm still in a certain role after 'working for so long'," she said.



"I feel there's an unspoken timeline of where one should be in their career by a certain age."

HARD TO ESCAPE

Counsellors and human resource experts told CNA TODAY that making comparisons with others is common and usually covers all aspects of life including one's family life, financial status or career.



They added that such comparisons have little to do with being jealous and wanting what others have but deal instead with a deeper anxiety about whether one is moving at the correct pace in life.