Taking no-pay leave? There are financial and career repercussions, but here's why and how to do it

When my grandfather died in September last year, my life ground to a halt. After the funeral, to run away from the pain, I rushed back to work in my grief-stricken state.

Even though my editors had kindly provided help in my transition back to the office and my colleagues would check in on me, the once-manageable workload felt like an uphill battle.

Sending an email became an ordeal. Picking up the phone for a quick interview took a toll. Writing an article, my passion for the last four years, suddenly felt torturous.

While I had not been particularly exhausted prior to my grandfather's death, the emotional toll left me wrung out.

Simply stated, I had burned out severely.

A few days of leave did little to resolve my mental exhaustion. Knowing that continuing to work would only harm my mental health further, I decided to apply for no-pay leave, which was granted by my bosses.

While my family were understanding of my decision – having seen first-hand my meltdowns – my parents worried that taking an extended unpaid break would impact my career in the long run.

CONSIDERATIONS BEFORE TAKING NO-PAY LEAVE

Their concerns are not unfounded. After all, unpaid leave for an extended period means being away from the office, not contributing to regular day-to-day work and being absent from key projects and decisions.

Mr Gerald Tan, projects director at career guidance service provider Avodah People Solutions, outlined several considerations to weigh up before applying for no pay leave.