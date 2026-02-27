From equipment manufacturing to data analysis and financing, countries big and small are getting into the new space race

In Jakarta, radar satellites survey the Indonesian capital, measuring millimetre-scale ground movement, as the city sinks, that is gradually reshaping flood defences and infrastructure plans.

Over in Vietnam, the country’s first radar satellite, LOTUSat-1, is designed to see through clouds and darkness, providing the authorities with the data they need to respond to storms and protect fragile coastlines.

Even tiny Singapore has joined the space race, launching satellites since 2011 and using space-based imagery to strengthen coastal protection, climate resilience and long-term urban planning.

These examples show that what intensified in the 1960s as a Cold War contest between two superpowers – the United States and the Soviet Union – has become something far more expansive. Space used to be the final frontier; now, it's almost everyone's aspiration.

In the past, getting into space required huge defence budgets and government-run rocket programmes that only a few countries could afford.

Today, that exclusivity has faded. Nearly 80 countries now maintain official space programmes or agencies, with activities ranging from satellite operations and Earth observation to research, regulatory development and international cooperation.

And the rapid commercialisation of space has lowered barriers to entry, enabling far more countries and companies to reach orbit. A 2025 report from consultancy PwC found that the global space economy reached revenues of US$570 billion (S$721 billion) in 2023 and is expected to reach US$2 trillion by 2040.

Amid these developments, it was perhaps not surprising that Singapore announced it would start its own space agency.

Earlier this month, the Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng announced that Singapore will establish the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS).

The NSAS is set to commence operations on Apr 1, he said at the inaugural Space Summit, and will provide decisive leadership for Singapore to seize opportunities in the expanding space economy and the new possibilities posed by democratised access to outer space.