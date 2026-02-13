With competitors hot on its heels, how can Singapore's port stay the course?

Much of this activity, however is invisible to most Singaporeans as it is largely out of sight, tucked away in remote locations, even as it ripples through the economy.



For Mr Sean Lee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Marco Polo Marine, the sector has meant steady work and diverse long-term opportunities in an industry that many Singaporeans rarely think about.

The company, which was founded in 1991 by Mr Lee's father with three vessels ferrying building materials, has since added a shipyard business and more recently shifted its vessel services from oil and gas to offshore wind farms and the renewable energy sector.

Mr Lee acknowledged that the maritime industry can seem "not so exciting" to outsiders, but this image is one he is keen to play a part in changing.

The firm’s commissioning service operation vessel, MP Wind Archer, which won the prestigious global Offshore Energy Vessel of the Year this year at an event in London, was designed with gyms, a cinema and even karaoke facilities to improve crew welfare and attract younger workers.

"People (used to talk) about working offshore as if it's dirty – and it's nothing like that ... working on the vessel is actually a cool thing," he said.

Experts and businesses agreed that Singapore's brand as a maritime hub is not just about accolades and statistics, but shape how Singapore is perceived globally.

Global rankings are more than bragging rights but rather are signals of how Singapore is seeking to anchor its ecosystem and preserve the jobs, businesses and economic resilience built around its status as a global maritime hub.

So as capacity expands across the region and competition intensifies, what is Singapore doing to stay ahead?

MORE THAN ONE RIVAL

When asked how Singapore stacks up against its rivals, experts pointed out that the fact that Singapore has maintained a second place position is in itself an impressive achievement.



Associate Professor Goh Puay Guan from the department of analytics and operations at NUS Business School noted that most Chinese ports draw their volumes from domestic imports and exports.



Assoc Prof Yap from SUSS said that Shanghai's leading container volumes can be attributed to the port’s strategic location at the mouth of the Yangtze River, and serving as a key hub for handling container exports and imports in China.

"The Yangtze River and its tributaries are estimated to account for 50 per cent of China’s GDP. This region is also the main hinterland for the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan," he said.

And while China's top ports in Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan depend significantly on the continued growth of the country’s economy, Singapore's port serves a hinterland centred on Southeast Asia and major shipping routes that connect East Asia with Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"This means that our container throughput performance will largely be dependent on the economic performances of these geographical areas, and being a reliable partner and efficient transshipment hub to shipping lines that serve these markets," said Assoc Prof Yap.