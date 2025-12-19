Family ties, good jobs keep Singaporeans at home base, but at what cost as global talent hunt intensifies?

Barely two years old, Singapore startup HomePay is already operating across borders and has its sights set on further expansion.

Eight staff members of the renovation payment platform are based at its Singapore headquarters, while a team of about 25 developers is based in Jakarta. The company's chief technological officer, Mr Muhammad Fadhil Kamal, typically flies to the Indonesian capital about four times a year to manage the team there, staying for about a month each time.

With expansion to Malaysia in the pipeline, the fintech company told CNA TODAY that during recruitment, it assesses applicants’ willingness to be deployed overseas.

"If they want to impress you, they'll say 'yes', but you can tell by their reaction that it's not ideal for them," said Mr Muhammad Fadhil, 29.

"They'll say 'I want to go', but the moment you tell them it would be for a month or two, and a few times a year, their face will change."

Mr Muhammad Fadhil said that applicants who are raring for an overseas assignment seem fewer than those who would rather stay in Singapore. But as a new father himself, he empathises with candidates’ reluctance to leave their families for prolonged periods, he said.

Indeed, despite Singapore’s reputation as a global and open economy, and its residents being regarded as well travelled, international work experience remains uncommon among local workers, many of whom are hesitant to leave home.

According to a Manpower Ministry report in November, only 3.1 per cent of Singaporean and permanent resident workers have had overseas work stints of at least six months.

This was the first time the ministry had tracked and released the figure, noting that global companies seek workers with global or regional experience to take on leadership roles.