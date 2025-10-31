Can biohacking rewrite the human operating system?

Mr Sreetharan's turn to biohacking came after a spinal cord fracture earlier this year left him unable to move his legs fully. The accident happened when he climbed a tree in his garden to remove plastic debris, only for the branch to snap and give way.

His routine now includes daily nutritional supplements and regular sessions in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. To date, he has completed 60 sessions within a 90-day period.

"The first thing I noticed was that the allergies and skin problems I'd had for two decades disappeared," said Mr Sreetharan.

"The complexion of my skin has improved a lot throughout my arms and the whole body. All those little eczema (patches) on my legs and near the ankles disappeared.

"The neuropathic pains (from my spinal injury) also dropped significantly – it didn't go away totally, but the duration, occurrences and intensity were less."

Mr Sreetharan has since added peptide treatments to his regimen but said he remains cautious.

"I talk to doctors and friends who are doctors, but these are not my attending physicians. They always tell me to be cautious about not mixing certain stuff," he said.

He also tests one intervention at a time, keeping daily notes to track pain, energy levels and mood.

"I don't immediately try anything that sounds fantastic. I do some background work and I do try it in small doses, just to see whether there are any adverse reactions before I even follow the recommended dosage."

Both men said the results of biohacking are tangible: improved energy, better recovery and a renewed sense of agency.

Mr Sreetharan added that biohacking has not only sped up his recovery, it has also helped him emotionally.

"Once the body feels better, the mind also calms down," he said.

"To me, extending life is not really the priority – having quality of life is more important."

PERIL AND PROMISE OF 'DIY APPROACH'

For all the promise of control that biohacking offers – track more, tweak more, live longer – experts caution that the practice crosses into risky territory when enthusiasm overtakes evidence or morphs into obsession.

Dr Laureen Wang, head of the Healthy Longevity Research Clinic and Well Programme at Alexandra Hospital, noted that biohacking often refers to a "DIY approach" to extending one's lifespan and improving healthspan – essentially, taking control of one's biology to boost health, performance or longevity.

"While the intent to optimise health is understandable, in practice, it frequently involves interventions that lack robust, population-level evidence and safety data, often relying on unproven or experimental therapies," she said.

In the private sector, these can include expensive interventions such as peptide infusions, exosome therapies, "young plasma" transfusions, whole-body MRIs that screen asymptomatic individuals, and hyperbaric oxygen treatments.

Many popular interventions, however, still lack large-scale, randomised controlled trials in humans, and robust long-term safety data, said Dr Wang.

"While cellular and animal studies are a crucial first step in research, they are not a substitute for the rigorous human trials required to approve a therapy for public use," she said.

Agreeing, Professor Wang Yibin, director of the Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, cautioned that applying findings from pre-clinical models – studies testing potential drugs or treatments on animals before human trials – to people can be dangerous.

He noted that many of these pre-clinical models are carried out in extremely controlled environments.

“How much of that actually translates to humans needs to be tested through very rigorous clinical studies, including well-designed clinical observational studies or randomised clinical trails," said Prof Wang.

On the risks of obsessively tracking biomarkers and biodata, Prof Wang said that while current scientific literature has identified risk factors linked to ageing-related diseases, the field is still in its early phase – and it remains unclear how reliably these can serve as real-time markers of ageing.

He emphasised that there is still no scientific consensus on any method to tell an individual's precise "health age", or their rate of ageing, from a composite of biomarkers or any biodata.

"Unless you have a person's history, it's really hard, because ageing is a process … (and) not a static state," said Prof Wang.

Those in the biohacking community told CNA TODAY they take care not to tip into tracking-induced anxiety.

Entrepreneur Mr Lin said he avoids using sleep-tracking wearables as they tend to create tracking anxiety, which can lead to unnecessary stress and poorer rest.

While he actively documents his biohacking protocol, the routine he has built has evolved to be "highly flexible and centred around the flow of daily life", he added.

For example, although he administers different interventions at a fixed daily or weekly frequency, he does not keep to a strict schedule.

"I prefer to fit them in whenever I can rather than adhering to rigid timing. I believe being overly structured can be counterproductive, so if I miss a pill, a therapy, or a workout, I don't dwell on it," said Mr Lin.

"I simply carry on and keep the rhythm of balance rather than perfection."