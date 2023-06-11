Commentary: No, you can't reverse ageing by injecting ‘young blood’ and fasting

ALBURY-WODONGA, Australia: Like many celebrities and entrepreneurs, 45-year-old US tech billionaire Bryan Johnson is trying to reverse the ageing process.

Spending an average of US$2 million a year on an anti-ageing regimen, Johnson claims he now ages slower than some children. He explains: “The pace my body accumulates ageing damage is less than the average 10-year-old”.

Many of Johnson’s age-reversal methods are questionable, involve dodgy science, and have known side effects.

While you can’t stop the ageing process, and the gradual decline our bodies experience as we advance in years, there are some things we can all do - for free - to maintain our health as we age.

WHAT DOES JOHNSON DO? AND IS IT SCIENTIFIC?

Johnson reports fasting for 23 hours a day. He then eats one meal a day: 2,250 calories of nutrient-dense food “customised” to his body’s needs.

Eating for time-restricted periods in the day can have a positive effect on how we metabolise nutrients, inflammation levels, hormonal regulation, and cardiometabolic health (blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and waist circumference).

However, a Spartan-like food intake can impair how our body responds to sugar (known as glucose tolerance). And it’s not necessarily any more effective for weight maintenance than reducing calorie intake at each meal.