Singapore’s melting pot of multiculturalism seeks balance between old and new flavours

But how to do so? The experts and Singaporeans themselves had some ideas.

For starters, Dr Tan Ern Ser said there has to be adequate housing, amenities, space and jobs for both Singaporeans and immigrants.

While competition can push people to achieve their fullest potential, a degree of xenophobia could also take root if Singaporeans are deprived, or perceive that they are deprived, of basic necessities that they feel entitled to as Singaporeans, he said.

At the same time, Asst Prof Peng of SMU said that Singaporeans must understand that they have benefited tangibly from the contributions of foreign residents.

Dr Rebecca Grace Tan of NUS, meanwhile, said the country should be sure to recognise and celebrate individuals' own multifaceted identities.

"When these identities are recognised, celebrated and protected by society, we see that individuals feel seen and valued – not just as citizens but because of their unique cultural identity. This in turn strengthens their loyalty to the nation."

The same should apply to newcomers, she added. While Singaporeans want new migrants to adapt, they cannot and should not try to erase these newcomers’ cultural identities.

She noted that many first-generation migrants may still have a sense of belonging to their – or their parents' – country of birth, even if they now live in Singapore, hold Singaporean citizenship and love this nation. This should not make them less of a Singaporean, she said.

"Many of our forefathers experienced the same thing, such as (businessman and philanthropist) Tan Kah Kee who donated to the cause to support the Chinese fight against the Japanese in World War II.

"Much like how many other countries have dual citizenship, even if we don't provide legal avenues to preserve that identity … we can still recognise different forms of belonging and not simply demand that individuals have to abandon their roots or be excluded from the Singaporean community otherwise," she added.

Mr Francis Manuel can attest to embracing Singapore to its fullest as his home while also keeping in touch with his roots. The 46-year-old IT specialist said that being a part of grassroots activities helped him adapt and find a community in Singapore.

When he first moved to Singapore in 2006, he said he would typically hang out with friends from the Philippines as they lived and worked together. But a year later, when he and his wife decided to rent a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun, they began their search for a community in their neighbourhood.

"My wife and I found our community by participating in activities at the Chong Pang Community Club," he told CNA TODAY.

They continued to involve themselves in grassroots activities, such as volunteer work and becoming founding members of their neighbourhood's Toastmasters club.

"As we got to know more Singaporeans through our CC, the neighbourhood had a different atmosphere," he said.

"You would bump into familiar faces at the market, playground or void deck and eventually become friends. We felt part of the community."

The grassroots leader received his Singapore citizenship in 2023. He can easily relate to those who have lived in Singapore their whole life, such as when the lifts in his HDB flat break down or are dirty.

His two children, aged 13 and nine, study in local schools here. They speak more Singlish than he does, and his eldest daughter loves to eat durian.

While Mr Manuel continues to be heavily involved in community work in his neighborhood, the family of four also volunteers to help Filipino migrant workers in Singapore. At the same time, Mr Manuel and his wife make a special effort to educate their children on their heritage.

"My wife and I want to balance (both our) heritage and our Singapore identity. We want our children to embrace both," he said.

Additional reporting by Amanda Yeap and Nicole Lam.

