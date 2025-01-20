CMIO model should be constantly reviewed as multiculturalism becomes more complex: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: The CMIO (Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others) model should constantly be reviewed to reflect Singapore's increasingly complex multicultural landscape, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Monday (Jan 20).

Responding to questions from the audience at an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) conference on building stronger communities, Mr Tong acknowledged ongoing debate about whether the CMIO categorisation adequately represents Singapore's evolving identity.

The CMIO race model is an administrative tool for the government to manage policies around race.

He gave an example of someone in a mixed-race marriage.

“If you have a mixed marriage, (and it) is something that strongly identifies you, and to be pigeonholed into a (CMI) or O, I think doesn't quite do that justice,” he said.

“As to whether we should constantly be reviewing it and thinking about it, I think the answer is yes. The answer has to be yes, because it's something that is increasingly prevalent today.”

Still, Mr Tong said the CMIO framework continues to achieve its key objectives, particularly in fostering social mixing through policies such as the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) in public housing.

Under EIP, racial quotas are set on flat ownership within public housing blocks and neighbourhoods based on the ethnic make-up of Singapore.

“For the moment, I am not sure there is a better way to achieve the more important outcome, which is intentional social mixing,” he said.