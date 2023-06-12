One-third of ethnic integration housing policy appeals succeeded in 2022, up from 21% in 2020

SINGAPORE: About a third of appeals in relation to the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) last year were successful – up from 21 per cent in 2020.

These appeals made up a "small number" – 1.5 per cent – of all Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat resale applications, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Jun 12) at the Institute of Policy Studies' 35th anniversary conference.

In 2022, HDB received 411 EIP-related appeals from flat owners. As of Mar 21, the Housing Board acceded to 128 appeals – 92 from flat owners of Indian/other races, 29 from Malay flat owners and seven from Chinese flat owners.

Under the EIP, introduced in 1989, quotas are set for the number of flats owned by each racial group in an HDB block or neighbourhood to avoid concentrations of any ethnic group.

Mr Shanmugam, who spoke about pluralism and the issue of race, said that the Singapore government intervened to prevent segregation by race in housing estates.

He noted that nearly one-third of all HDB blocks – and 1 in 10 HDB neighbourhoods – reached their EIP limits last year.

“This means the racial concentrations had reached a point where they were going to be higher than our threshold limits. And these threshold limits already have some buffer built in,” he said.

“That is with the EIP in place. If we didn't have the EIP, the enclaves would have become more pronounced.”