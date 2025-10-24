Hijacked by politics, DEI is under attack in the US. Where does it leave the global movement for inclusive workplaces?

Once the buzzword of boardrooms and hiring pages all around the world, diversity, equity and inclusion – or DEI – was for years synonymous with a progressive workplace and something to be celebrated and encouraged.

In the United States, where the term first took root, DEI became a fixture in corporate recruitment policies, designed to offer equal opportunities to members of marginalised communities, particularly those who were Black, indigenous or people of colour (BIPOC).

But the tide has turned in recent years, as US conservatives including President Donald Trump have argued that the movement has resulted in the preferential treatment of certain groups over others.

So strong is the anti-DEI sentiment among his voter base that Mr Trump made it a point to target DEI initiatives in an executive order that he signed on the first day of his second term in the Oval Office. In it, he called DEI programmes implemented by his predecessor "illegal and immoral discrimination programmes".

Entitled "Ending Radical and Wasteful Governmment DEI Programmes and Preferencing", the order terminated the federal government's DEI efforts, including all DEI offices and related positions such as "chief diversity officer".

Falling in line with the current administration's direction, major global corporations that once boasted about their commitment to DEI, including the likes of Amazon and Meta, have quietly rolled back or updated the language in internal memos regarding their diversity-related initiatives.

In February, an internal memo at global professional services firm Accenture said that the company would be "sunsetting" the diversity goals it set in 2017, along with career development programmes for "people of specific demographic groups".

A New York Times analysis of annual financial filings in March reported a 60 per cent drop in the number of companies in the S&P 500 that had used the language "diversity, equity and inclusion" in these filings since 2024.

For example, Adobe, which had a commitment to "develop and invest in our partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions" from 2021 to 2024, deleted that reference in 2025 and tweaked their statement to reflect a broader commitment to a "more diverse workforce that reflects Adobe's global footprint".