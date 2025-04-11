Trump administration’s move to cut diversity programmes having a chilling effect, say rights groups

BERKELEY, California: As the United States government aims to get rid of what it calls illegal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, critics have decried its measures as going too far.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has cited discrimination against white and Asian students as justification for the threats.

But vagueness over what constitutes DEI is already having a chilling effect, according to rights groups and activists.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funding from schools – from kindergarten through higher education – that have DEI programmes.

In early April, the Department of Education gave K-12 – or kindergarten to 12th grade – schools a 10-day deadline to certify that they are complying.

It has also opened an investigation into 52 universities across 41 states, accusing the schools of using "racial preferences and stereotypes in education programmes and activities”.

In a letter sent in February, it specifically mentioned alleged discrimination against white and Asian students as part of the justification for the aggressive stance.