Singapore tables law outlining how workers can file workplace discrimination claims

SINGAPORE: A draft law outlining how workers can file discrimination claims under the new Workplace Fairness Act was tabled by Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 14).

The Bill follows a previous one on the landmark anti-discrimination law, which was about what the law will cover and what employers are expected to comply with.

The latest Bill focuses on the dispute resolution process by proposing a dispute resolution framework that aims to help parties find “amicable, quick and just” resolution, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said at a briefing on the draft law.

“Workplace discrimination claims can be sensitive and socially divisive. The tripartite partners agree that preserving workplace harmony must remain a priority when designing the dispute resolution process,” MOM said.

In January, lawmakers unanimously supported the first Bill that enacted the Workplace Fairness Act and established age, nationality, sex, race and disability as areas where workers are protected against discrimination.

Employers who break the law can be ordered to attend educational workshops and pay financial penalties.

Parliament is expected to debate the second Bill in November. If it is passed into law, the Workplace Fairness Act is expected to come into effect in 2027.

MEDIATION AND TIME BARS

MOM said the proposed dispute resolution process encourages parties to resolve disputes amicably among themselves.

Under the draft law, the first step for a worker who has experienced workplace discrimination is to raise this with the employer.

The matter is expected to go through the company’s grievance handling process, which the Workplace Fairness Act requires companies to have.

If the matter is not resolved internally, both parties should try mediation as a second step before seeking adjudication as a last resort, said MOM.

Jobseekers who have encountered discrimination during recruitment are not required to go through the company’s internal grievance process before attempting mediation. They can approach the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) for assistance instead.