More Singaporeans see religion influencing their views in other areas of life: IPS study

SINGAPORE: A growing share of Singaporeans see religion as a key element in their lives, with a majority saying their faith influences their views in other areas, according to a new study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

Over three-quarters of 4,000 people polled in 2024 indicated that their ideas about religion or spirituality are one of the most important parts of their philosophy in life. And these ideas have a considerable impact on how they conduct themselves at work or in their business strategies.

These proportions have increased compared to a prior study in 2018.

Done by researchers Mathew Mathews, Teo Kay Key, Izzul Haziq Murad and Melvin Tay, the findings were released on Wednesday (Aug 20) in a working paper titled Religious Identity and Practice Among Singaporeans.

"In terms of the importance of religion, 56.6 per cent of the total sample considered it important or very important in 2024. But when only respondents with declared religious affiliation were included, the proportion rose to 73.7 per cent," they wrote.

The study found that 73.9 per cent of respondents agreed their spiritual beliefs give meaning to their lives' joys and sorrows, while 68.3 per cent said they try to find out what their God or religion thinks is the best course of action when faced with life choices.

Over six in 10 agreed that daily life would be meaningless without a sense of spirituality; that they accept what their religious teachers tell them about how they should live their lives; and that having a religion is necessary to be fulfilled in life.

"The general rate of agreement regarding the influence of religion on respondents’ lives increased in 2024 compared to 2018 for all the statements presented to respondents," wrote the researchers.