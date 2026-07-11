Move over brownies and matcha, beautifully designed flats are the new home-based business venture

While Ms Seah dabbles in content creation, opening her living space in this way also has the side benefit of learning from professionals at work.

These include how they harness natural light or how they frame a shot, which has been an "eye-opening experience".

However, she cautioned that this arrangement is not for everyone, especially those who are protective of their homes.

After all, moving bulky equipment in and out can lead to scuffs and scratches, and hosting large groups of strangers comes with a degree of unpredictability.

"Your home is your safe space, but the 10 to 20 people present will just treat it as a place to shoot for a few hours," she said.

"Over time, I got better at setting house rules like no shoes (in the flat) and no smoking."

For shoots set in the master bedroom, Ms Seah requires clients to provide their own bed linen. She also emphasises having contracts in place to hold clients accountable for any damage.

To minimise disruption to her neighbours, Ms Seah briefs her clients on where to stow equipment outside the flat without obstructing fire escape routes or corridors.

"Fortunately, most of the work does not disrupt the neighbours too much, because the shoots are held during working hours on weekdays. I'm also thankful for my neighbours' understanding."

The most important step, she stressed, is getting buy-in from everyone you live with, because shoots can be disruptive, especially when they run into the wee hours or require plans to be set aside.

Ms Seah's husband needed some convincing at first, but came around after seeing the finished product on screen.

She said: "We spent a lot on our home renovation journey and put a lot of thought into it. To see our 'project' come to life on the big screen is quite cool."