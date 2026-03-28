She didn't know what an aquarist was. Now, she leads the sea jellies team at Singapore Oceanarium

Because she had to figure things out on her own, she now strives to strike a careful balance with her team between guiding them and encouraging them to take ownership of their work. Rather than directing every step, she focuses on encouraging them to solve problems themselves and see their work as something more than just a job.

Part of her passion, she added, also stems from a sense of responsibility to deepen understanding of sea jellies in Southeast Asia, where much remains unknown.

She is particularly interested in finding out what species exist in local waters and learning how to care for and breed them, with the aim of sharing insights that can help researchers better understand their presence in the region.

"There's no limit to how much I can learn about sea jellies. My goals keep piling up and expanding – it's like being thirsty, nothing quenches it."

That drive, she said, is what keeps her going, and she credits much of it to her team – many of whom have stayed on for years.

"When there's a species that's very hard to breed, I become very focused on it until I overcome the challenge," she said.

The way Ms Cavan sees it, the work is never finished. Each breakthrough is only ever temporary.

"Once I do, it's on to the next," she said. "There is always more to discover about sea jellies."

By the end of our conversation, it seemed crystal clear to me that Ms Cavan would never again return to the corporate career she pursued so relentlessly as a young adult.

I asked her to think back to that Vivian Cavan of 15 years ago, the one who spent years removed from reality in Boracay. What would she say to that younger version of herself now?

"Don't worry," she said simply. "You will love the version of yourself in the future who's happy and doing what you enjoy."